Dingle first into County semis

Dingle have booked their place in the last four of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They got the better of Templenoe in the ¼ finals by 1-16 to 0-9.

Templenoe opened up a 3 points to 1 lead after 8 minutes and led by 4 to 3 after 11 minutes. Paul Geaney made it 4 points apiece after 18 minutes but 3 successive points - all from Killian Spillane - put Templenoe clear once more. However, Templenoe would not score again in the period. Dingle meanwhile reeled off 4 in a row and were ahead at the break by 8 points to 7.

Upon the resumption Dingle continued where they had left off, a 42nd minute goal from Paul Geaney helping them to a 1-11 to 8 points lead. The tie was never in doubt after that and Dingle won by 10.