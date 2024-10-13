Dingle book final spot against Dr Crokes with win over East Kerry

Dingle will face Dr Crokes in the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final after beating East Kerry this afternoon in the semi final after extra time.

It was the district side who raced into a 3 point to no score lead. Donal O'Sullivan, David Clifford and Paudie Clifford all getting on the score sheet inside the first 10 minutes. A Paul Geaney free made it a 2 point game at the end of the first quarter.

A lengthy stoppage for a Barry Dan O'Sullivan injury, with the game stopped for nearly 5 minutes.

But Dingle closed the gap to 1, Matthew Flaherty with Dingle's first from play. East Kerry had a goal chance but it was blasted over the bar by Niall Donoghue to retore the districts lead to 2 once more, 0-4 t0 0-2.

But it was Dingle to take the lead in the 24th minute. Tom Leo O'Sullivan ghosted in behind the East Kerry defence and slotted neatly home to give Dingle a point advantage.

Donal O'Sullivan pointed for East Kerry to level the game in the next phase of play.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Dingle took the lead once again with a Paul Geaney point from a mark to leave the West Kerry outfit with a one point lead at the short whistle - 1-3 to 0-5

2 points in 3 minutes at the start of the second half put East Kerry in front at 7 points to 1-3

A Dylan Geaney leveled the game once again before David Clifford grasped a Luke Crowley pass a burried the ball home to give East Kerry a 3 point lead.

The sides shared points once again before Dingle goaled for the second time in the game after the 42nd minute, with veteran Paul Geaney blasting home for Daingean. 2 points followed for Dingle, both from Dylan Geaney making it 2-7 to 1-8 in favour of the club side.

Dylan Geaney pointed once again to bring the gap back to 3 points. A free from Donal O'Sullivan in the 52nd minute cut the gap back to 2. A minute later, a David Clifford free made it a one point game with 6 minutes to go leaving it finely poised in Austin Stack Park.

The game was levelled by Ronan Buckley with 5 minutes to go before Tom O'Sullivan brought Dingle back in front by the minimum.

A Donal O'Sullivan point levelled matters again after 56 minutes.

But the drama was to continue, a penalty for East Kerry and David Clifford stepped up but it was saved by the Dingle keeper and knocked out for a 45. Paudie Clifford stood up to take the 45 but slipped and Dingle countered but it it never materialised. So we were headed for extra time. 2-9 to 1-12.

As ever, extra time was a tense affair. Both sides shared points in the opening 10 minutes, but Dingle outscored East Kerry by 4 points to 1, leading by 3 at the interval 2-13 to 1-13. Dingle had the wind in the opening 10 minutes of extra time.

But it was Dingle who pushed on well in the end, winning out 2-16 to 1-14.

Billy O'Shea, former Kerry captain



Dingle manager Padraig Corcoran spoke with Tim Moynihan



East Kerry manager Jerry O'Sullivan also spoke with Tim Moynihan

