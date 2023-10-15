Advertisement
Dingle advance to County Championship semi-finals

Oct 15, 2023 14:57 By radiokerrysport
Dingle advance to County Championship semi-finals
Dingle defeated Templenoe to advance to the last four of the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

They won by 20 points to 1-9.

The opening point did not come until the 9th minute, Daniel Crowley putting Templenoe in front. Aidan Crowley doubled the advantage but Dingle were level by the 12th minute. Templenoe went ahead again within a minute but Dylan Geaney levelled for Dingle to make it 3 all. Successive points by Cathal Bambury and 2 from Paul Geaney had Dingle in front by double scores at 6 points to 3. A Geaney free brought the gap up to 4 after 23 minutes at 7 points to 3. Points by Colin Crowley and Killian Spillane halved that deficit by half time. It was Dingle 0-7 Templenoe 0-5 at the break.

The sides shared the first 4 points of the second peiord; Dingle 0-9 Templenoe 0-7. Then came the first goal of the encounter as Stephen O'Sullivan netted for Templenoe to edge them in front. Matthew Flaherty equalised for Dingle, who then moved 2 in front at 12 points to 1-7 in the 39th minute. Templenoe trailed by 3 at 0-14 to 1-8 at the 47 minute mark. Dingle had 3 of the next 4 points to go 5 clear 3 minutes from time; 0-17 to 1-9. Dingle won by 8.

