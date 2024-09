Details have been confirmed for upcoming games in the Keanes SuperValu County Minor Football Championship.

The Cup Final between Austin Stacks and St Kierans will be played on Monday September 9th at 7 in Austin Stack Park

Rathmore will be home to Laune Rangers in a Shield Quater Final at 6.30 this Friday and there must be a winner on the night.

Whoever progresses will face South Kerry the following Monday at 6.30 in Milltown.