Desmonds share the spoils with Brosna in North Kerry Senior league

Castleisland Desmonds shared the spoils with neighbours Brosna, in Round 2 of the North Kerry Senior Football league on Thursday night.

The Division 1A match was played under lights in Mountcollins, in front of a large attendance, in drizzley and blustery conditions.

The game got off to a lightning start with Brosna taking an early lead through midfielder Timmy Finnegan, Graham O’Connor quickly responded for Desmonds, before Tom Fitzgearld put Brosna ahead on 5 minutes.

Brosna had a goal chance on 6 minutes, but Desmonds goalie Steven Bartlett closed down the angle and the Brosna forward found the side netting.

The game continued from end to end, with the Brosna keeper making a point blank save from a Ruairí Burke effort. Kieran O’Donnell and Maurice Hickey traded points, before Adam O’Donoghue levelled proceedings from a 40 yard free on the quarter mark.

A long range Luka Brosnan effort raised a white flag on 16 minutes, but referee Ger O’Carroll overruled the call, judging it to have sailed to the left of the post.

The game ebbed and flowed, before Steven Bartlett made a stunning save on the 20 minute mark.

Both sides traded wides before we had the games first goal, an unstoppable effort from Jack O’Sullivan; this was followed up four minutes later with Jamie O’Sullivan netting, leaving Brosna 2.3 to 3 points to the good on 28 minutes.

Adam O’Donoghue pointed from a free in injury time to leave Brosna five ahead at the interval. Half time score: Brosna 2.03 – Desmonds 0.04.

The second half started with a Maurice Hickey run through the heart of the Brosna defence, leading to an Adam O’Donoghue point.

The game ran from end with both sides missing opportunities over the minutes that followed.

Desmonds introduced Pat Fitzgerald and Dominic Finnegan for Seán Prendeville and Ryan Maguire respectively.

Both teams created chances before the game was delayed due to an injury to Dominic Finnegan.

Tadgh O’Shea replaced Dominic on the resumption of play.

On 45 minutes Thomas Conway and Adam Donoghue combined for Desmonds to work through the Brosna lines, before Denis O’Connor finished off the move, with a fisted effort to the net, for Desmonds first goal; leaving the minimum between the sides – Brosna 2.3 – Desmonds 1.5.

Two long range Tom McGoldrick frees put a goal between the sides again.

Before a well worked Desmonds attack ended up with Denis O’Connor finding the bottom left corner of the net, for his second goal of the game.

Colm Roche replaced Thomas Conway on the Desmonds side for a cagey final 8 minutes.

Both sides had chances to clinch the victory in the closing minutes of the game, but ultimately couldn’t find the winner.

Leaving the scores deadlocked and the points shared at referee Ger O’Carroll’s final whistle.

Full time score: Desmonds 2.05 (11) – Brosna 2.05 (11)