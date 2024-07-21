Advertisement
Sport

Derry v Pats the Cup feature today

Jul 21, 2024
Derry v Pats the Cup feature today
St Pat's begin their defence of the FAI Cup this evening.

Stephen Kenny returns to the Ryan McBride Brandywell, as the Saints face a second-round tie with an out-of-sorts Derry City.

Shelbourne are in the Carlisle Grounds for a meeting with Bray.

Sligo Rovers welcome Cobh Wanderers to the Showgrounds.

Wexford travel to Wayside Celtic, while Gorey Rangers entertain UCD,

and Ballyfermot United are at home to Leeds.

Cork City have booked their place in the third round.

The Leesiders beat fellow First Division side Finn Harps 1-nil at Turner's Cross.

Pike Rovers are also in the hat for the next round - the Limerick outfit ran out 3-1 winners at home to Midleton.

