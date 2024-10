Derry City blew the chance to put real pressure on SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shelbourne last night.

The Candystripes were held to a 1-all draw by Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Derry are three-points off Shels, but with a game in hand.

Advertisement

Drogheda United are beginning to run out of road to draw Bohs into the relegation playoff spot.

They played out a goalless draw away to Waterford.