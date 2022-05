Tonight in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division second placed Derry City host Dundalk, it's Bohemians against Sligo Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic versus Shelbourne and Drogheda United to take on Finn Harps.

In the First Division, leaders Cork City entertain Wexford Youths, Galway United play Athlone Town and Cobh Ramblers go to Treaty United.

All of the matches kick off at 7.45.