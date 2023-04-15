Derry begin title defence today

Derry begin the defence of their Ulster Senior Football Championship title this afternoon.
Rory Gallagher's side play Fermanagh in a quarter-final tie at Enniskillen's Brewster Park.
Throw-in is at 5pm.
Advertisement
Derry begin the defence of their Ulster Senior Football Championship title this afternoon.
Rory Gallagher's side play Fermanagh in a quarter-final tie at Enniskillen's Brewster Park.
Throw-in is at 5pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus