Derry begin title defence today

Apr 15, 2023 10:04 By radiokerrysport
Derry begin the defence of their Ulster Senior Football Championship title this afternoon.

Rory Gallagher's side play Fermanagh in a quarter-final tie at Enniskillen's Brewster Park.

Throw-in is at 5pm.

