Derry City and Shelbourne go head to head in this afternoon's Extra-dot-i-e FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium.

Premier Division runners-up Derry are hoping to lift the trophy for the first-time since 2012 but are without the suspended Sadou Diallo.

Damien Duff's Shels go into the 3pm kick-off aiming to win the cup for an eighth-time.