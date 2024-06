We're guaranteed a new All Ireland Football Champion for 2024.

Dublin fell at the quarter final stage after suffering a 1 point loss to Galway yesterday.

It was a first win for the Tribesmen over the Dubs in the championship for 90 years.

Kerry and Derry are looking to join them in the next round.

They meet at HQ at 3:15pm.

Before that, Louth face a tough test when they take on in form Donegal at 1:15pm.