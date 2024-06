Defending champions Italy have been knocked out of Euro 2024.

They were comfortably beaten 2-nil by Switzerland

Tournament hosts Germany have beaten Denmark in the last-16 in last night's late game

Advertisement

The Germans winning 2-0 thanks to a goal from Jamal Musiala (PRON: Moo-see-ah-lah) and a Kai (K-eye) Havertz penalty.

The game was temporarily suspended in the first half due to lightning in Dortmund.