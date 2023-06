Cork County 2nd XI 222/8 beat County Kerry 2nd XI 219/7 by 2 2 wickets.

Cork County 3rd XI 288/6 beat County Kerry CC 3rd XI 158 all out by 130 runs

Limerick 1st XI 292/7 beat County Kerry 1st XI 289/7 by 3 wickets

Cork County under 13 Tigers 110/3 beat County Kerry under 13 Supernovas 109/7 by 7 Wickets

Cork County under 13 sharks 90/2 beat County Kerry under 13 Supernovas 89/9 by 8 wickets