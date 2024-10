Leinster retained the bragging rights over rivals Munster in the URC last night.

Leo Cullen's side produced a devastating first-half display to pick up a 26-12 bonus-point win at a sold-out Croke Park.

RG Snyman crossed the whitewash in his first game against his former province.

In the other interpro derby last night, Ulster scored late to defeat Connacht 32-27