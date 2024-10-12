Defeat for Kerry FC in Wexford

Kerry FC were beaten 4-0 away to Wexford FC last night

The sides were level at nil all going into the half time break

But goals from Ethan Boyle, Sean MacHale, Divin Isamala and Cian Curtis meant Wexford are secured of a play off place with 2 games spare

Elsewhere Athlone Town secured their place in the play offs with a 4-1 win over champions Cork City, Treaty and UCD drew 2 a piece while Bray and Finn Harps fight for the final play off berth will continue after they drew 2-2 in the Carlisle Grounds