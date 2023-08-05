Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Kerry at Waterford

Aug 5, 2023 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Kerry at Waterford
Kerry FC lost in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom went down 3-0 away to Waterford.

Ronan Coughlan took his tally for the season to 29, scoring Waterford’s third.

First Division leaders Galway United had Vinny Borden sent off, and conceded in the final minute as they played out a 2-2 draw away to Finn Harps.

An injury-time Jack Doherty penalty salvaged a 2-2 draw for Cobh Ramblers at home to Wexford.

Athlone also needed an injury-time leveller to snatch a 2-2 draw from nine-man Bray at the Carlisle Grounds.

Longford breathed life into their playoff hopes with a 3-2 defeat of Treaty United.

St. Pat’s are just a point off the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Chris Forrester’s twelfth of the season came from the spot, and helped the Saints to a 2-nil win at Sligo Rovers.

It’s now nine goals in seven games for Jonathan Afolabi, whose brace helped Bohemians to a 4-2 win at home to ten-man Drogheda.

