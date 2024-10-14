Advertisement
Sport

Defeat for Ireland in Greece

Oct 14, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Ireland in Greece
The Republic of Ireland lost 2-nil to Greece in their Nations League game just outside Athens last night.

Tasos Bakasetas opened the scoring for the home side with a deflected shot early in the second half, and a mistake by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher allowed Petros Mantalos to score the second goal in stoppage time.

Heimir Halgrimsson's side played well in the second half, and can take positives from the performance.

England's 3-1 win away to Finland means that if the Boys in Green earn a point against Finland in Dublin next month, they will avoid automatic relegation to League C.

Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander Arnold and Declan Rice scored the goals.

