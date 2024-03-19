Defeat for Ireland

Ireland's cricketers suffered a confidence blow in their preparations for this summer's T20 World Cup with a series defeat against Afghanistan.
They were beaten by 57 runs in the deciding match in Sharjah.
Paul Stirling's side were set a target of 156 to win but were bowled all out for 98.
Curtis Campher was Ireland's top scorer with 28.
Australia have pulled out of their T-20 cricket series against Afghanistan due to concerns over "deteriorating human rights conditions" for women and girls in the country.
They had been due to play three T-20 internationals against them in August.
Afghanistan is the only full member international nation without a womenï¿½s team in the sport.