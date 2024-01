Dean Rock has announced his retirement from inter county football.

The Dublin forward won 8 All Ireland senior football titles, kicking the final point in last year's decider against Kerry.

He also won the 2017 final against Mayo with a late free.

From the Ballymun Kickhams club in the capital, 33 year old Rock is a 3 time All Star.

He also won 12 Leinster titles, 6 National Leagues and an All Ireland Under 21 crown.