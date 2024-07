It’s Galway Plate Day on Day 3 of the Galway Races. With a preview, here’s Denis Kirwan….

The going in Galway is Good, Good to Yielding in places and the first is off at 4:50

Advertisement

Cross Channel

Goodwood - Good to Firm - 1:50

Redcar - Good - 2:05

Advertisement

Sandown - Good, Good to Firm in places - 5:45

Leicester - Good - 6:05