Davy Fitzgerald departs Waterford

Davy Fitzgerald has stepped down as Waterford senior hurling manager.

The Clare native had been in charge for the past two years, and had another year left on his three year term, however has decided to step away now.

In a statement issued to the Irish Examiner, Fitzgerald thanked his players and his backroom team, as well as county Chairman Sean Michael O'Regan, and wished everyone involved with Waterford GAA every success in the future.

Fitzgerald returned for his second stint in charge of the Déise for the 2023 season, however they failed to progress from the Munster championship in that campaign or this year's.