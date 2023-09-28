Advertisement
Dates for Kerry County Junior Cup & Shield finals announced

Sep 28, 2023 13:46 By radiokerrysport
Dates for Kerry County Junior Cup & Shield finals announced
Molyneaux Cup Final sees Killarney Legion against Dr. Crokes Sat September 30th @ 4pm in Fossa GAA Pitch
Molyneaux Shield
Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers Sun October 01st @ 2:30pm in Milltown

McElligott Cup Final
Fossa V Kilcummin Sat September 30th @ 4:30pm in Direen (Legion)
McElligott Shield Final
Currow V Milltown/Castlemaine Sat September 30th @ 2:30pm in Farranfore

Barret Cup Final
Listowel Emmett’s V Churchill Sat September 30th @ 4:30pm in Mountcoal
Barret Shield Final
Annascaul V Dingle Saturday Oct 7th @ 4pm in Lispole

Cahill Cup Final
An Ghaeltacht V Ardfert Sunday Oct 8th @ 2pm in Castlegregory
Cahill Shield Final
Keel V Ballydonoghue Sun October 1st @ 2:30pm in Churchill

Kerry Cup Final
Listry V Tarbert Sun October 01st @ 12pm in Knocknagoshel
Kerry Shield Final
Beale V Brosna/St. Pats Blennerville TBC

