Dates for Kerry County Junior Cup & Shield finals announced

Molyneaux Cup Final sees Killarney Legion against Dr. Crokes Sat September 30th @ 4pm in Fossa GAA Pitch
Molyneaux Shield
Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers Sun October 01st @ 2:30pm in Milltown
McElligott Cup Final
Fossa V Kilcummin Sat September 30th @ 4:30pm in Direen (Legion)
McElligott Shield Final
Currow V Milltown/Castlemaine Sat September 30th @ 2:30pm in Farranfore
Barret Cup Final
Listowel Emmett’s V Churchill Sat September 30th @ 4:30pm in Mountcoal
Barret Shield Final
Annascaul V Dingle Saturday Oct 7th @ 4pm in Lispole
Cahill Cup Final
An Ghaeltacht V Ardfert Sunday Oct 8th @ 2pm in Castlegregory
Cahill Shield Final
Keel V Ballydonoghue Sun October 1st @ 2:30pm in Churchill
Kerry Cup Final
Listry V Tarbert Sun October 01st @ 12pm in Knocknagoshel
Kerry Shield Final
Beale V Brosna/St. Pats Blennerville TBC