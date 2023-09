The dates and times for the FAI Cup semi-finals have been confirmed.

In the men's competition, Galway United will host Bohemians on Saturday, October 7th with a 2.40 kick-off.

At the same time the following day, Cork City are set to entertain St Pat's at Turner's Cross.

Both women's semi-finals will take place on Saturday, October 14th.

Shamrock Rovers go up against Shelbourne at 4pm while Sligo Rovers will face Athlone Town from half six.