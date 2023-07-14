Daniel Okwute returns to Kingdom

Daniel Okwute has signed for Kerry FC.

It's a permanent signing and he will be available for tomorrow's game at Longford.

KFC statement:

Kerry Football Club are delighted to announce the return of Daniel Okwute to the club as the Kerry man has penned a deal to re-join the League of Ireland outfit from Stockport County.

The 19 year old made the move from our Under 19 set up to Stockport County who play in League Two and narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

The centre forward will now make the move home to his native Kerry and play for the League of Ireland newcomers for the remainder of the season.

Okwute is no stranger to the SSE Airtricity First Division, having moved from Stockport County to Finn Harps for the first half of the 2023 season to date.

A familiar face around Mounthawk Park, Okwute made a welcome return to Mounthawk Park, although wearing the blue of our Donegal based opponents.

Daniel will don the number 21 shirt for Kerry FC.

Speaking on his arrival to Kerry Football Club, Okwute said “It feels great to be back here in Kerry and get the chance to play for Kerry FC in our first season in the senior League of Ireland. I played in the academy here for a number of years and it always gave me a good sense of pride to wear the Kerry jersey. Okwute continued “I’m looking forward to teaming up with the boys. There are a lot of familiar faces in and around the dressing room and I was impressed by them when I can down to Tralee with Finn Harps earlier in the year.”

Okwute is a welcome addition to the team as he becomes our fourth signing of the window. First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “It’s great to have Daniel back. He is a young player who started off this journey with us with myself and James Sugrue many years ago when we first took over the Kerry U17s. He developed really well in the underage leagues. We brought him up to under 19 level when he was still under 17. His performances at that level were really strong. From there he got his deserved move to Stockport. You’re obviously at a different stage of your career when you join a professional club and you’re moving away from home with a lot of new elements to contend with. For Daniel, I suppose things didn’t go the way he hoped, but he is still so young in his career he still has so much to do in his football career and many more chapters to add to his story. So I’m very excited to be working with Daniel again and helping him to get back to the level I know he is capable of. We will do everything here in Kerry FC to further develop his game and his career over the coming years. I know Daniel is hungry and determined to perform well and help Kerry soccer as much as possible.”