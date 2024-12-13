Advertisement
Crows confirm Cronin signing

Dec 13, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Crows confirm Cronin signing
Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry in action against Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry's Kayleigh Cronin has joined Australian Rules side Adelaide Crows.

The 2024 TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Football Final Player of the Match signs as a rookie for next season.

Crows Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper told the club website that Cronin "is a powerful athlete, with excellent speed for her size and a fierce competitive streak. She defends really strongly, likes to take the game on, is driven to succeed and a perfect fit for our environment.”

Cronin becomes the 4th Irish player in the Crows squad; joining Niamh Kelly, Amy Boyle Carr and Grace Kelly.

