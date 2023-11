Crotta O’Neills are waiting for Munster Council to give Mountcoal the green light for their AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship semi-final.

The Kerry champions are into the last four after beating Ferrybank from Waterford 1-23 to 2-13.

Next up for Crotta is Castlelyons of Cork, at 1.30 next Sunday.

Patrick Weir is Crotta Chairman