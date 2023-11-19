Crotta seek Munster final qualification

Crotta O’Neills face Cork opposition today in the last four of the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

The go up against Castlelyons of Cork at 1.30 in Mountcoal.

Crotta manager Brendan O'Mahony

Castlelyons selector Brendan Hoare

Four heavyweights clash in the Munster Club Hurling Semi Finals this afternoon.

First up, Tipperary's Kiladangan play Clonlara of Clare in their last four encounter.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is 2pm.

At 4pm, Na Piarsaigh of Limerick take on defending champions Ballygunner at the Gaelic Grounds.

It's also semi final day in the Leinster Club Football Championship.

Westmeath champions St Loman's come up against Kildare's Naas at Cusack Park.

Meanwhile All Ireland winners Kilmacud Crokes visit St Mary's Ardee.

Both those games throw in at 1:30pm.

At the same time, St Brigid's of Roscommon face Leitrim's Mohill in the last 4 of the Connacht Football championship.

The winners of that game take on Corofin of Galway in the decider.