Advertisement
Sport

Crotta progress in Munster

Nov 12, 2023 14:50 By radiokerrysport
Crotta progress in Munster
Share this article

A dominant Crotta O’Neills have beaten Ferrybank from Waterford in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

Crotta won the Quarter-Final tie, which was live on Radio Kerry Sport, by 1-23 to 2-13.

Crotta had the opening point in the very first minute, and added to their total in the 3rd minute. However, a 5th minute goal had them behind. In the blinding sun, a Luke Flynn puck from distance deceived everyone. It dropped into the square and made its way to the net. Crotta hit back and opened up a 5 points to 1-1 advantage by the 9th minute. Then came a goal for the Kingdom kingpins, Sean Weir superbly setting up Jack McKenna. It was 1-6 to 1-3 in favour of Crotta after quarter of an hour, a lead they subsequently extended to 6 by the 20 minute mark. Crotta continued to dominate, opening up a 1-12 to 1-6 advantage come half-time.

Advertisement

Ferrybank started the second period with back to back points. Crotta then put over before Shane Nolan, who finished with 11 points on the day, spurned a goal chance, superbly denied by the Waterford keeper. Nolan pointed the 65 to make it 1-14 to 1-8. The gap was up to 8 by the 40 minute mark as Crotta continued to dominate. They was no way bank for Ferrybank, who did manage to goal again in added on time. After that Crotta's Jordan Conway had his 6th point from play. The win means Crotta will host Castlelyons of Cork in the last four at 1.30 next Sunday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry sides discover Munster semi-final opponents
Advertisement
Ballyduff take County U21 title
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Advertisement

Recommended

Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year named
Kerry GAA players travel to Kenya as part of initiative to plant 1 million trees
Public meeting about housing of asylum seekers to take place in Killarney
Kerry sides discover Munster semi-final opponents
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus