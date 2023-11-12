Crotta progress in Munster

A dominant Crotta O’Neills have beaten Ferrybank from Waterford in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

Crotta won the Quarter-Final tie, which was live on Radio Kerry Sport, by 1-23 to 2-13.

Crotta had the opening point in the very first minute, and added to their total in the 3rd minute. However, a 5th minute goal had them behind. In the blinding sun, a Luke Flynn puck from distance deceived everyone. It dropped into the square and made its way to the net. Crotta hit back and opened up a 5 points to 1-1 advantage by the 9th minute. Then came a goal for the Kingdom kingpins, Sean Weir superbly setting up Jack McKenna. It was 1-6 to 1-3 in favour of Crotta after quarter of an hour, a lead they subsequently extended to 6 by the 20 minute mark. Crotta continued to dominate, opening up a 1-12 to 1-6 advantage come half-time.

Advertisement

Ferrybank started the second period with back to back points. Crotta then put over before Shane Nolan, who finished with 11 points on the day, spurned a goal chance, superbly denied by the Waterford keeper. Nolan pointed the 65 to make it 1-14 to 1-8. The gap was up to 8 by the 40 minute mark as Crotta continued to dominate. They was no way bank for Ferrybank, who did manage to goal again in added on time. After that Crotta's Jordan Conway had his 6th point from play. The win means Crotta will host Castlelyons of Cork in the last four at 1.30 next Sunday.