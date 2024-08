The Keane’s SuperValu Minor Hurling Championship final will be contested by Crotta O Neills and Ballyduff.

In the last four Crotta O Neills defeated Tralee Parnells 2-17 to 3-11 while Ballyduff beat Lixnaw 2-21 to 0-11.

The Final is fixed for next Friday

Minor Shield

Quarter finals

St. Brendan’s 2 - 20 Firies 3 - 7

Ballyheigue 5 - 19 Abbeydorney/Causeway 0 - 3