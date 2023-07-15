Advertisement
Crotta into Senior Hurling Championship semis after penalty shootout win over Causeway

Jul 15, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Crotta into Senior Hurling Championship semis after penalty shootout win over Causeway
Crotta have booked their place in the Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

That's after a 3-2 penalty shootout win over over defending champions Causeway in Austin Stack Park, Tralee in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Crotta led 0-2 to 0-1 early on but an 11th minute Gavin Dooley goal put the reigning champions in front, 1-1 to 3 points. A Shane Nolan point levelled proceedings at 1-3 to 0-6 after 18 minutes. Causeway moved into a 1-6 to 6 points lead. They were ahead 1-8 to 7 points heading towards added on time at the end of the period when Gavin Dooley pounced for his second goal of the encounter. That gave the defending champions a double scores advantage at the break; 2-8 to 0-7.

Causeway had 2 of the first 3 points upon resumption, with Crotta hoping to make the most of the big wind. It was 2-10 to 0-10 at the 40 minute mark. That lead was halved by the 3/4 mark at 2-10 to 13 points. Crotta kept in touch, and 7 minutes from time were only down by 2 at 2-11 to 15 points. The next score put them in front, a Shane Nolan goal after the initial effort was saved in the 53rd minute. Causeway then lost Paul McGrath to a red card. Crotta took advantage as Sean McElligott netted to put them 4 clear in added on time. Causeway cut it to 3. Crotta meanwhile missed 3 chances for a possible insurance score and they paid for that. A penalty deep in added on time gave Brandon Barrett the chance to level for Causeway, and he duly obliged, making it 3-12 to 2-15 and taking the tie to extra time.

Crotta were the better side in the first period of extra-time and opened up a 2-18 to 3-13 advantage. A Keith Carmody free halved the deficit and the same player, again from a free, made it a drawn game. Sean Weir nudged Crotta back in front with 4 minutes remaining and then doubled their advantage. Entering the final minute the lead was halved before Keith Carmody made it a drawn game once more. In added on time Tomas O'Connor had Crotta in front again at 2-21 to 3-17. At the death Keith Carmody had a chance from distance to keep the champions in it; he put over to take the encounter to penalties.

Crotta won 3-2 in that shootout.

