Crotta in Munster action this afternoon

Nov 12, 2023
Crotta in Munster action this afternoon
Crotta O’Neills face Ferrybank from Waterford today in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

Ballyagran stages the Quarter-Final tie.

Throw-in is at 1.30.

Crotta boss Brendan O'Mahony

