Crotta and Abbeydorney play out draw in final group game

Jul 1, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Crotta O'Neills and Abbeydorney couldn't be seperated in the final Group B game of the Garveys SV County Senior Hurling Championship

They played out a 1-15 to 2-12 draw last night in Austin Stack Park

