Crotta and Abbeydorney play out draw in final group game

Crotta O'Neills and Abbeydorney couldn't be seperated in the final Group B game of the Garveys SV County Senior Hurling Championship
They played out a 1-15 to 2-12 draw last night in Austin Stack Park
