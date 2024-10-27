Advertisement
Sport

Crokes or Dingle for county honours today

Oct 27, 2024 10:29 By radiokerrysport
Crokes or Dingle for county honours today
The Garvey's SuperValu County Senior football champions will be crowned this afternoon.

Austin Stack Park is the venue at 2.30 for the battle between Dr. Crokes and Dingle.

