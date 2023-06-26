Craig Brown passes away

The Scottish FA have led the tributes to their longest-serving manager Craig Brown.

He’s died at the age of 82.

Brown is the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup - in 1998 - having been assistant at both the 1986 and 1990 tournaments.

Drogheda United have been dealt a twin blow, with the news that Freddie Draper and Elicha Ahui are returning to parent club Lincoln.

Draper departs as the top flight’s player of the month, and scored 8 times in 21 league appearances.

Right-back Ahui played in all-but two of Drogs’ league games this season.