Waterford/Kerry pairing of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have made a great return to World Rally Championship action this afternoon.

Round 8 of the Championship in Ypres, Belgium and is run on tarmac roads

After 4 stages of the event they lye just 0.4 seconds off the lead time of home favourite Thierry Neuville in 2nd place. The third Hyundai of Ott Tanak is in 3rd place.

16 more stages will run between this evening and Sunday afternoon.