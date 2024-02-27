Advertisement
Sport

Coventry into FA Cup quarter finals

Feb 27, 2024 07:38 By radiokerrysport
Coventry into FA Cup quarter finals
Share this article

A first-half hat-trick from Ellis Simms helped Coventry City into the FA Cup quarter finals.

Mark Robins’ side ended the run of non-League Maidstone United with a 5-nil win.

It’s just Coventry’s third time to reach the quarter-finals since lifting the famous trophy in 1987.

Advertisement

Three more sixth round places are up for grabs tonight.

Holders Manchester City go to Kenilworth Road to play Luton Town at 8pm.

Championship leaders Leicester City go to Bournemouth for a 7.30 kick off.

Advertisement

And Blackburn Rovers welcome Newcastle United to Ewood Park at 7.45.

===
In the Scottish Premiership

Ross County host St Mirren at 8pm

Advertisement

- 20240227T064624+0000

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On Zebre
Advertisement
Formula One Season Underway Today
Murray May Retire By Year End
Advertisement

Recommended

Moyvane Community Development Plan 2024-2029 being launched tomorrow evening
Tralee councillor calls for housing ambition to back up Astellas investment
Kenmare selected for investment to revitalise town centre
Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On Zebre
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus