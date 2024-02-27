Coventry into FA Cup quarter finals

A first-half hat-trick from Ellis Simms helped Coventry City into the FA Cup quarter finals.

Mark Robins’ side ended the run of non-League Maidstone United with a 5-nil win.

It’s just Coventry’s third time to reach the quarter-finals since lifting the famous trophy in 1987.

Advertisement

Three more sixth round places are up for grabs tonight.

Holders Manchester City go to Kenilworth Road to play Luton Town at 8pm.

Championship leaders Leicester City go to Bournemouth for a 7.30 kick off.

Advertisement

And Blackburn Rovers welcome Newcastle United to Ewood Park at 7.45.

===

In the Scottish Premiership

Ross County host St Mirren at 8pm

Advertisement

- 20240227T064624+0000