Advertisement
Sport

Coventry and Middlesboro draw

May 14, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrysport
Coventry and Middlesboro draw Coventry and Middlesboro draw
Share this article

It's all square after the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final between Coventry and Middlesbrough.

The teams played out a goalless draw at the CBS Arena, with the return game at the Riverside on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus