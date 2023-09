The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal from ex-FAI CEO John Delaney regarding access to documents forming part of a criminal investigation into the association.

Mr Delaney had claimed that 11-hundred seized documents relating to him were covered by Legal Professional Privilege.

He’d appealed a High Court decision to allow the Corporate Enforcement Agency access to those documents.

Today the three-judge Court of Appeal dismissed Mr. Delaney’s appeal.