County Under 21 Football Final takes centre stage tonight

Jul 3, 2024 13:00 By radiokerrysport
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The final of the Acorn Life Under 21 County Football Championship takes place this evening.

St Brendans Board and Austin Stacks go head to head in Austin Stack Park with throw in at 7:30

Austin Stacks Bainisteoir is Denis Sayers

