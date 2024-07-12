County Senior Hurling Championship 1/4s begin tonight

The Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals begin this evening.
First into battle at Austin Stack Park are Abbeydorney and St Brendan's.
Throw-in is at 7.
