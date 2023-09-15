Advertisement
Sport

County Senior Football Championship gets underway this evening

Sep 15, 2023 07:48 By radiokerrysport
County Senior Football Championship gets underway this evening
Share this article

The 2023 Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship gets underway this evening.

Na Gaeil and St Brendan’s go head to head in Group 4.

That’s on in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 8.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC at Athlone tonight
Advertisement
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Motorists urged to drive with caution following heavy rainfall in Kerry overnight
Long-awaited Tralee Flood Relief Scheme to be fully operational in 2032
Kerry FC at Athlone tonight
France two from two at World Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus