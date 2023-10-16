County semis fixtures confirmed

Tralee and Killarney will each host a Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship semi-final next weekend.

Mid Kerry and Dingle clash at 5.30 on Saturday in Austin Stack Park.

A day later it's East Kerry against Rathmore in Fitzgerald Stadium from 2.30.

Meanwhile, the Senior Club Championship relegation playoff is fixed for Saturday week at 5.30 in Austin Stack Park between Kerins O Rahilly’s and Na Gaeil.

The Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Final is on the following day at the same venue.

Ballymacelligott V Listowel Emmets will throw in at 2.

The Novice semi finals will be played at 3 on Saturday October 28th.

Scartaglin V Duagh in Knocknagoshal & Asdee V Lispole in Connolly Park.