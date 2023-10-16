Advertisement
Sport

County semis fixtures confirmed

Oct 16, 2023 08:20 By radiokerrysport
County semis fixtures confirmed
Share this article

Tralee and Killarney will each host a Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship semi-final next weekend.

Mid Kerry and Dingle clash at 5.30 on Saturday in Austin Stack Park.

A day later it's East Kerry against Rathmore in Fitzgerald Stadium from 2.30.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Senior Club Championship relegation playoff is fixed for Saturday week at 5.30 in Austin Stack Park between Kerins O Rahilly’s and Na Gaeil.

The Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Final is on the following day at the same venue.

Ballymacelligott V Listowel Emmets will throw in at 2.

Advertisement

The Novice semi finals will be played at 3 on Saturday October 28th.

Scartaglin V Duagh in Knocknagoshal & Asdee V Lispole in Connolly Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerryman at heart of European Ryder Cup victory
Advertisement
Draw takes place for North Kerry Championship Quarters
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

UHK in pilot programme improve water quality and reduce water wastage
Kerry MEP hopes EU won't back one nation over another in Israel-Gaza conflict
Council gives green light for 45 new homes in Milltown
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus