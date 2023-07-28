Advertisement
Sport

County Minor Hurling Final down for decision tonight

Jul 28, 2023 08:23 By radiokerrysport
Ballyduff and St Brendan's go head to head tonight in the Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship Final.

The decider is to be played in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 8.

