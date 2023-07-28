County Minor Hurling Final down for decision tonight

Ballyduff and St Brendan's go head to head tonight in the Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship Final.
The decider is to be played in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 8.
