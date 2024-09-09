Advertisement
Sport

County Minor Football Final in Tralee tonight

Sep 9, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
County Minor Football Final in Tralee tonight
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
St. Kierans and Austin Stacks tonight contest the Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Football Championship Final.

Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue for their encounter.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock.

