County hurling glory for Crotta

Crotta have won the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship Final for their first title since 1968.

They've beaten Lixnaw 15 points to 1-9 in Austin Stack, Tralee.



A superb sideline cut from Shane Conway opened the scoring, giving Lixnaw an opening minute advantage.

Lixnaw it was who were dominating the early minutes, doubling their advantage before also posting the first wide of the decider.

A Shane Nolan free halved the deficit in the 6th minute. Shane Conway and Sean McElligott swapped points before the opening goal of the encounter, scored by Mikey Kellher of Lixnaw

That gave Lixnaw a 1-3 to 2 points lead after 10 minutes. After Lixnaw then pointed Crotta put over 3 points in a row to bring the gap down to 2 at the quarter hour stage. A Mikey Kelliher score gave Lixnaw the lead by 3 a minute later.

Ten minutes from half time Shane Nolan brought Crotta within two again but they missed subsequent chances to narrow that gap further. After Sean McElligott halved that deficit Crotta hit two more wides.

That brought their tally to 8 as they looked for that equalising point. Instead it was Lixnaw who put over, Jack Brosnan giving them a 2 point advantage in the 27th minute. Crotta had the final two scores of the half to make it an even game at the break; Lixnaw 1-6 Crotta 0-9.

Crotta led for the first time in the opening minute of the second period courtesy of a Darragh O Donoghue point. Mikey Kelliher levelled for Lixnaw before Crotta registered their 12th wide of the final. 2 quick fire Crotta points, both from Jordan Conway, had they ahead by two at 0-12 to 1-7 after 38 minutes.

Shane Nolan edged them 3 clear in the 43rd minute. It was nine more minutes before the next score arrived; Shane Conway pointed for Lixnaw, their first score in 18 minutes. Within 2 minutes Lixnaw were reduced to 14 men, sub Raymond Galvin getting a straight red card

Jordan Conway stretched the Crotta lead to 3. At the other end a Shane Conway 21 metre free gave Lixnaw the chance to level but this was well blocked. Crotta keeper Adam O'Sullivan was subsequently red carded

Shane Conway narrowed the gap to 2 but a Sean McElligott point gave Crotta breathing space. They held on to bridge that 55 year gap and earn a tenth county title.

Shane Nolan

Bill Keane

Tomás O’Connor

Sean Weir

Barry and Rory O’Mahony