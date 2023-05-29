Advertisement
Sport

County Hurling Championship draw tonight

May 29, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrysport
The group draw and launch for the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship will take place this evening.

Proceedings get underway at 6.30 in the Garvey's SuperValu store in Tralee.

