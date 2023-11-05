County final honours for East Kerry

East Kerry have retained the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship honours.

The final saw them overcome Mid Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee by 2-10 to 15 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



An Eanna O'Connor free saw Mid Kerry get the opening point in the third minute. The game was tied in the 6th minute. Gavan O'Grady it was who put Mid Kerry back in front in the 13th minute. A scrappy game in tough conditions was level through Dara Roche in the 16th minute. Mid Kerry lost Nathan Breen to injury before a Fiachra Clifford put Mid Kerry back in front on 19 minutes. It was 3 points to 2; Mid Kerry already having 4 wides. David Clifford's first point of the day had East Kerry on level terms in the 23rd minute. However, Cillian Burke pointed Mid Kerry in front once more. Again, East Kerry notched an equaliser, courtesy of a David Clifford free. It was 4 all after 27 minutes. East Kerry finished the half strong, a Paudie Clifford goal being added to by a David Clifford point. Dara Roche pointed in added on time to stretch the lead to 1-6 to 0-4. Mid Kerry pulled a point back just before the break.

Mid Kerry had 4 of the opening 5 points of the second period to cut the gap to the minimum by the 43 minute mark. Mid Kerry took full advantage as they gaind the upper hand at midfield. A Dara Roche free meant East Kerry led 1-8 to 9 points at the 3/4 stage. East Kerry sub Luke Crowley gave his side some breathing space with a superbly worked goal. He played a couple of one-twos before blasting home, making it 2-8 to 9 points. After Mid Kerry pulled one back a 5th Dara Roche point of the day had East Kerry 5 clear again. It was 2-9 to 0-10 entering the closing ten minutes. 3 minutes from time Mid Kerry made it 2-10 to 12 points. Brian Kelly denied Liam Carey from netting, before a Mid Kerry point int he first of 4 added minutes made it a 3 point game. That gap was then down to 2 at 2-10 to 0-14. 2 became 1 in the last added on minute at 2-10 to 15 points. The clock was against Mid Kerry, East Kerry hanging on to retain their title.