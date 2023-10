Match details are now confirmed for the 1/4 finals of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

Rathmore V Spa; Sat 14th Oct @ 2.30 in Fitz Stadium.

East Kerry V St Kieran’s; Sat 14th Oct @ 5 in Austin Stack Park.

Dingle V Templenoe; Sun 15th Oct @ 1.30 in Fitz Stadium.

Mid Kerry V Na Gaeil; Sun 15th Oct @ 3.30 in Fitz Stadium.

Extra-time and winner on the day in all fixtures.