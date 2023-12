Next Saturday sees Listowel compete in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final.

At 1 they face Lahardane MacHales in Glenisk O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Enda Murphy, Listowel Emmets manager

John Stagg, former Lahardane Manager and commentator on Mid West Radio

Derek Sheridan, Lahardane Chairperson

Joe Joe Grimes, Listowel player