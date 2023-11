Galway champions Corofin are into another Connacht Club Football final.

They defeated Ballina Stephenites by 16 points to 12 in their semi final at Pearse Stadium this afternoon.

Corofin are the most successful side in the competition's history and will face either St Brigid's or Mohill in the decider.

The Roscommon and Leitrim champs face off at Dr Hyde Park tomorrow.